What's the story

Australia have reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade, under the leadership of captain Pat Cummins.

The victory was sealed with a six-wicket win against India on Day 3 of the fifth Test in Sydney.

This is Australia's first series triumph over India since 2015, ending their 10-year wait for this prestigious trophy.

The Australian team successfully chased down a target of 162 runs set by India at the SCG.