Jomel Warrican scripts history with seven-wicket haul in Multan Test
What's the story
West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican scripted history in the third innings of opening Test against Pakistan, taking seven wickets.
His phenomenal bowling effort saw Pakistan's batting line-up crumble on the third day of the Multan Test.
The West Indies side now requires 251 runs to win this series opener, having bowled out Pakistan for a paltry 157 in their second innings.
Meanwhile, left-arm spinner scripted some serious records with this spell.
Early dismissals
Warrican's double strike leaves Pakistan reeling
Day 3 saw Pakistan resumed their innings at 109/3, hoping to build a massive lead.
But those hopes were short-lived as vice-captain Saud Shakeel and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan fell for just two runs each.
Warrican then struck twice in quick succession, leaving Pakistan reeling at 113/5 in the 34th over of the match.
Bowling dominance
Warrican's maiden 5-wicket haul stuns Pakistan
Despite Kamran Ghulam's efforts to stabilize the innings with a score of 27, Warrican continued his bowling dominance.
He achieved his first-ever five-wicket haul and made history as the first West Indies spinner to claim a five-for against Pakistan on their home ground.
The left-arm spinner's brilliance didn't stop there, as he removed Noman Ali for nine and Sajid Khan for five, leaving Pakistan teetering at 154/9.
Final dismissal
Warrican's direct hit seals Pakistan's fate
Warrican's direct hit ran out Khurram Shahzad, who was dismissed without facing a ball.
The final wicket fell to Gudakesh Motie, who dismissed Salman Ali Agha for 14, as Pakistan were bowled out for 154 in 46.4 overs.
Warrican ended with remarkable figures of 7/32 in 18 overs, while Motie chipped in with one wicket.
This ended Pakistan's second innings and set the stage for West Indies's chase of a target of 251 runs.
DYK
Historic spell by Warrican
As per ESPNcricinfo, Warrican's 7/32 are the best figures by a visiting spinner in Pakistan in Test cricket. He went past England's Phil Edmonds's 7/66 at Karachi in 1978.
Overall, Warrican's figures are the third-best among visiting bowlers in Pakistan and the best since Sri Lanka's Ravi Ratnayeke's 8/83 in 1985.
India's Kapil Dev (8/85 in Lahore, 1983) is the only other touring bowler with an innings 8-fer on Pakistan soil.
Stats
Warrican's clocks his best Test figures
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was the left-arm spinner's maiden fifer in Tests as he previously claimed five four-wicket hauls.
Warrican also completed a match 10-fer as he took 3/69 in his first outing.
With his first wicket in the match, the 32-year-old also completed 350 First-Class wickets (now 359) as he claimed his 22nd five-wicket haul.
Notably, 46 of his Test wickets have come in Asia at 24.63.
Match progression
How has the match proceeded?
In their first innings, Pakistan posted 230 with Saud Shakeel top-scoring with 84 and Mohammad Rizwan adding 71.
However, the West Indies fell apart under pressure in their first innings.
Sajid Khan struck early reducing them to 10/2.
The West Indies were reeling at 91/9 before Jomel Warrican and Jayden Seales propelled them to 137/10.
As Pakistan managed 157/10 in their second outing, WI need 251 to win the game.