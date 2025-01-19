What's the story

West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican scripted history in the third innings of opening Test against Pakistan, taking seven wickets.

His phenomenal bowling effort saw Pakistan's batting line-up crumble on the third day of the Multan Test.

The West Indies side now requires 251 runs to win this series opener, having bowled out Pakistan for a paltry 157 in their second innings.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner scripted some serious records with this spell.