Pakistan announce playing XI for 1st Test versus West Indies
Pakistan have announced their playing XI for the 1st Test against West Indies, starting January 17 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
Pakistan are hosting West Indies in a two-match Test series, as part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC).
This is a historic moment, as it's the first time in over 18 years that WI are playing a Test series on Pakistani soil.
Pakistan's XI versus WI for 1st Test
Pakistan starting XI: Shan Masood (c), Mohammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Kamram Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed.
Pakistan's playing XI for the first Test 🇵🇰— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 16, 2025
Mohammad Huraira to make his debut tomorrow 🙌#PAKvWI | #RedBallRumble pic.twitter.com/MkpKaEsdsm
No place for Imam-ul-Haq in the playing XI
Earlier, opening batter Imam-ul-Haq returned to the Test squad after his last appearance during the tour to Australia. He returned to the side with newcomer Huraira. Notably, Huraira got the cut with him owning 3,427 runs in First-Class cricket at 48.95.