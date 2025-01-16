What's the story

Saudi Arabian football champions, Al-Hilal, are weighing a mega contract offer for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. The move comes as the club gears up for the departure of Neymar at the end of this season.

Salah, who has six months left on his contract with Liverpool, is yet to agree on a contract extension.

Meanwhile, Neymar's contract runs out at the end of this season. Here's more.