Al-Hilal eye Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as potential Neymar replacement
What's the story
Saudi Arabian football champions, Al-Hilal, are weighing a mega contract offer for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. The move comes as the club gears up for the departure of Neymar at the end of this season.
Salah, who has six months left on his contract with Liverpool, is yet to agree on a contract extension.
Meanwhile, Neymar's contract runs out at the end of this season. Here's more.
Future prospects
Al-Hilal's plan for Salah in Club World Cup
As per Sky Sports, Al-Hilal's possible signing of Salah could see him as a marquee player at the expanded FIFA Club World Cup in the USA, which is set to take place in June and July.
The Egyptian forward will be a free agent this summer, and has been able to negotiate terms with overseas clubs since January 1.
This comes after Liverpool rejected a £150 million bid from Al-Ittihad for Salah in August 2023.
Contract negotiations
Salah's future at Liverpool remains uncertain
Meanwhile, Salah's future at Liverpool remains uncertain.
After his stellar performance in Liverpool's 5-0 victory over West Ham on December 29, he told Sky Sports that he was far from finalizing a new contract with the club.
In a recent interview, Salah hinted at his potential departure from Anfield after this season.
Despite the uncertainty over his future at Liverpool, Salah is confident of competing at Europe's top level.
Numbers
232 goals and 104 assists in Liverpool colors for Salah
In 378 matches for Liverpool in all competitions, Salah owns a total of 232 goals and 104 assists.
In the ongoing season, Salah has registered 21 goals in all competitions from 29 games (17 assists).
Salah has amassed 175 goals in the Premier League, including 173 for Liverpool. He owns 82 assists, including 81 for Liverpool.
In the ongoing league campaign, Salah has scored 18 goals (A13) from 20 matches.
Information
Al-Hilal won the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League title
Al-Hilal won the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League title. They finished above Al-Nassr. Notably, Al-Hilal finished with 96 points from 34 matches. Al-Hilal are leading the Saudi Pro League standings in 2024-25. They are above Al-Ittihad on goal difference.