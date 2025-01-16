Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu, Australian Open 2025: Statistical preview
What's the story
Iga Swiatek booked her spot in the third round of the Australian Open, after a thumping win over Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova.
The match at Rod Laver Arena concluded with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-2 in Swiatek's favor.
This is her 40th consecutive win in the first two rounds at Grand Slam events.
Swiatek has now set up a third-round clash against Britain's Emma Raducanu. The latter reached the 3rd round after beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-5.
Match stats
Swiatek continues her dominating show
Swiatek showed her class by breaking Sramkova's first service game and never looking back.
She won a staggering 64% of points off Sramkova's first serve in an opening set that lasted a mere 27 minutes, giving away just 10 points.
Swiatek doled out two aces compared to her opponent's none. Rebecca committed four double faults with Swiatek committing two.
Swiatek enjoyed an 83% win on the 1st serve and a 76% win on the 2nd. She converted 5/6 break points.
Do you know?
Swiatek joins an elite set of players
As per Opta, Swiatek became fourth player in the Open Era to make the Round of 32 for 20 women's singles majors in a row after Martina Navratilova, Conchita Martinez and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario.
Raducanu
Match stats from Raducanu's win against Amanda Anisimova
Raducanu's hard-fought win saw her clock zero aces compared to her opponent's two.
In a match that had high number of double faults, Raducanu saw her opponent edge her 5-7.
Raducanu had a 54% win on the 1st serve and a 53% win on the 2nd. She converted 8/10 break points.
This was the pair's maiden meeting on the WTA Tour.
Information
Swiatek owns a 3-0 record over Raducanu
Polish star Swiatek enjoys a 3-0 win-loss record over Raducanu on the WTA Tour. Swiatek beat Raducanu 6-4, 6-4 at 2022 Stuttgart Open quarters. She won next at 2023 Indian Wells, claiming a 6-3, 6-1 win. Next up, she beat Raducanu 7-6, 6-3 at 2024 Stuttgart Open quarters.
Slam stats
A look at Swiatek and Raducanu's stats at Grand Slams
Swiatek has raced to a 19-6 win-loss record at the Australian Open. She is a one-time semi-finalist here.
The five-time Grand Slam champion owns an 85-18 win-loss record at Grand Slams.
On the other hand, Raducanu has a 20-9 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 5-3 at AO.
She is yet to go past the 2nd round in Melbourne.
Raducanu is a one-time Grand Slam winner - 2021 US Open.
Information
Match to be held on Saturday
The 3rd-round clash between Swiatek and Raducanu will be held on Saturday. One can watch the match live on the Sony Ten Network and stream the same on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).