What's the story

Iga Swiatek booked her spot in the third round of the Australian Open, after a thumping win over Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova.

The match at Rod Laver Arena concluded with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-2 in Swiatek's favor.

This is her 40th consecutive win in the first two rounds at Grand Slam events.

Swiatek has now set up a third-round clash against Britain's Emma Raducanu. The latter reached the 3rd round after beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-5.