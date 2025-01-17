Matt Kuhnemann's Sri Lanka tour in doubt after thumb injury
What's the story
Brisbane Heat's key player Matt Kuhnemann is uncertain for the upcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka.
The left-arm spinner sustained a thumb injury while playing a match against Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday night.
The incident took place when he attempted to field a straight drive from Matthew Wade off his own bowling, leaving him in severe pain and forcing him to leave the field.
Team reaction
Kuhnemann's injury leaves teammates distressed
The injury to Kuhnemann's non-bowling right hand appeared serious, with both his Brisbane Heat and Test teammate Marnus Labuschagne shaken after the game.
Labuschagne told AAP , he was worried about Kuhnemann, saying "I just heard about Matt Kuhnemann, so that's pretty bad."
He added the thumb injury "doesn't look great," and said he felt for his fellow player.
Potential replacement
Kuhnemann's injury could open doors for Connolly
Kuhnemann was supposed to leave for Dubai on Sunday for a pre-Test training camp with Labuschagne.
His possible absence from the tour could open the doors for all-rounder Cooper Connolly to debut.
Connolly, who also spins the ball away from right-handers like Kuhnemann, is highly rated by Steven Smith - the interim captain in Sri Lanka - despite not having a First-Class wicket to his name.
Squad changes
Other potential replacements for Kuhnemann
Right-arm off-spinners Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy are already part of the touring party.
If Kuhnemann fails to make it, uncapped West Australian off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli, New South Wales leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha, and Queensland's Mitchell Swepson could be in line for a late inclusion in the squad.
These possible changes show how Kuhnemann's injury could affect team selection strategies.
Career impact
Kuhnemann's previous performances and future prospects
Notably, Kuhnemann has already proven himself in sub-continental conditions, having taken nine wickets during Australia's 2023 tour of India.
This season, after shifting to Tasmania due to limited Sheffield Shield opportunities at Queensland, he took 18 wickets in six games - the most by any spinner in the competition.
Labuschagne had praised Kuhnemann's growth as a bowler and was disappointed at him possibly missing out on the Sri Lanka tour.