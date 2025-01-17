Premier League: Amad Diallo's hat-trick sees Manchester United defeat Southampton
What's the story
Bottom-placed Southampton were beaten 3-1 by Manchester United in matchweek 21 of the Premier League 2024/25 season.
Notably, United avoided a fourth straight defeat at Old Trafford in the Premier League.
A dominant first half from the visitors saw them take the lead in the 43rd minute from a Manuel Ugarte own goal following a corner.
Amad Diallo's hat-trick saw United make a comeback.
1st half
Southampton dominate the first half and get rewarded
The first half belonged to Southampton, who dictated the play in the hosts' half and created a host of opportunities.
Andre Onana made a couple of strong saves before Southampton went ahead. A corner was flicked on by Tyler Dibling and the ball went in off the back of Ugarte.
Southampton ended the half strongly with Onana called to make a save moments later.
Information
Garnacho wastes United's best chance
Manchester United could have got the lead in the 20th minute after Rasmus Hojlund made a fine run on the left and squared the ball for Garnacho. The Argentine failed to hit the target and skewed the ball wide.
Information
Match stats from the first half
The Saints had eight attempts with five shots on target. Ruben Amorim's United had one shot on target from 10 attempts. United owned 52% ball possession and had 18 touches in the opposition box to that of Southampton's 9.
Set pieces
United's issue from set pieces gain prominence
United's set-piece issues were obvious again as they have registered double digits in terms of conceding goals from these situations.
As per Opta, United conceding 10 goals from corners mean they are now one shy of their most ever in a single season in the competition (11 in 2023/24). Notably, United still have 17 matches left in the ongoing Premier League campaign.
2nd half
United grow into the game
Amorim made changes in the 2nd half, having seen enough.
However, it was Southampton, who could have made it 2-0 with Kamaldeen Sulemana bending his shot off the right post.
A minute later, United substitute Antony missed a sitter to level the score after being fed by Garnacho in the 59th minute.
United grew into the game thereafter as Southampton were pushed back.
Amad
Hat-trick man Amad wins the match for United late on
Joshua Zirkzee was solid in the build up and fed Amad, whose initial shot was against a Southampton defender before he scored on the rebound (81').
In the 90th minute, Amad was assisted by Christian Eriksen with a lofted pass, as he volleyed the ball past Aaron Ramsdale.
Amad then had his hat-trick (90+4') after Southampton made a blunder at the back.
Points table
Manchester United rise to 12th in the Premier League standings
The win saw United rise three places to 12th in the Premier League 2024-25 season. After 21 games, the Red Devils own 26 points, having posted their 7th win (D5 L9).
On the other hand, bottom-placed Southampton are still searching for their 2nd win this season (D3 L17).
Southampton have six points after 21 matches.
Match stats
Here are the complete match stats
United had nine shots on target from 23 attempts, bossing the show in the 2nd half. The Saints, who had 13 attempts, didn't add to their five shots on target from the 1st half.
United owned 59% ball possession and had 48 touches in the opposition box to that of Southampton's 18.
Amorim's side had 3.20 expected goals compared to Southampton's 1.52.
Opta stats
Amad registers these massive records
Only Wayne Rooney (21y 4d vs Bolton Wanderers) has scored a Premier League hat-trick for United at a younger age than Diallo (22y 189d).
Diallo is the third player in Premier League history to score three times in the final 10 minutes of a game after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer versus Nottingham Forest (1999) and Rooney versus Hull City (2010).
United players
Diallo is now involved in 15 Premier League goals
Making his 31st Premier League appearance, Diallo is now involved in 15 goals (7 goals and 8 assists). In the ongoing season, he has scored raced to 6 goals (A6).
This was Amad's 2nd match-winning goal of the Premier League season. He has scored three equalizing goals as well.
Do you know?
Contrasting records for the two teams
United are now unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League games against Southampton (W8 D8) since a 1-0 loss in January 2016. Overall, Southampton are also winless in their last 18 Premier League away games (D4 L14).