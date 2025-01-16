Bundesliga 2024/25 season: Here's the halfway stage report card
The Bundesliga 2024/25 season has witnessed 17 matchweeks get over with another 17 m,atchweeks to go.
The 18-team top-flight league in Germany could see record winners Bayern Munich wrestle their way back to win the title.
Champions Bayer Leverkusen are still in the title race. Meanwhile, teams from 14th to 18th are in a relegation battle with not much to separate them.
Top 4
Here are the top 4 teams after 17 matchweeks
Bayern are top of the Bundesliga standings with 42 points. Vincent Kompany's men own 13 wins, three draws and a defeat.
Xavi Alonso's Leverkusen own 38 points after 17 matchweeks. They have collected 11 wins, five draws and a defeat.
Eintracht Frankfurt are placed 3rd with 33 points, winning 10, drawing three and losing four.
RB Leipzig have 30 points (W9 D3 L5).
Information
Dortmund have faltered this season
Borussia Dortmund, who reached the Champions League final last season, are lying at 10th place. They own a tally of 25 points, having won 7, drawn 4 and losing six matches.
Relegation
Who are the sides in relegation battle?
Vfl Bochum are 18th with just nine points collected. They own 2 wins, three draws and 12 defeats.
Holstein Kiel are a place above Bochum (17th). They have amassed 11 points. Kiel have 12 defeats (W3 D2).
Hoffenheim are 16th with 14 points. The other two sides with 14 points are 1. FC Heidenheim and FC St. Pauli.
They are 15th and 14th respectively.
Information
Goals: Breaking down the crunch numbers
Bayern are the side with the most goals (53). They have also conceded the fewest (13). Their goal difference is +40. Kiel have conceded the most goals (43). Bochum and Union Berlin have scored the joint-fewest goals (14 each).
Performers
A look at the top performers
Harry Kane is one of the contenders for the European Golden Shoe in 2025. The 2024 winner has 16 league goals. He has backed the tally with six assists.
Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush follows suit with 15 goals. He has bagged nine assists as well.
Mainz's Jonathan Burkardt has 12 goals. Patrik Schick has 11 goals for Leverkusen.