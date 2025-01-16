What's the story

The Bundesliga 2024/25 season has witnessed 17 matchweeks get over with another 17 m,atchweeks to go.

The 18-team top-flight league in Germany could see record winners Bayern Munich wrestle their way back to win the title.

Champions Bayer Leverkusen are still in the title race. Meanwhile, teams from 14th to 18th are in a relegation battle with not much to separate them.

