The ongoing 2024-25 football season has witnessed six players from Europe's top five leagues score more than 20 goals in all competitions.

Among them are Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, who have played a key role in the team's stellar performance.

Despite being third in La Liga, Barcelona aren't lagging behind due to a lack of goals.

Among Premier League players, Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland have ruled the show.

Here are players with 20-plus goals this season.