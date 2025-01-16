Top scorers across Europe's top 5 leagues (2024/25) across competitions
What's the story
The ongoing 2024-25 football season has witnessed six players from Europe's top five leagues score more than 20 goals in all competitions.
Among them are Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, who have played a key role in the team's stellar performance.
Despite being third in La Liga, Barcelona aren't lagging behind due to a lack of goals.
Among Premier League players, Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland have ruled the show.
Here are players with 20-plus goals this season.
Duo
Barca's Lewandowski and Raphinha have dominated the show
At 36, Lewandowski is still proving his goal-scoring abilities.
Since his move from Bayern Munich in July 2022, he has scored an incredible 85 goals for Barcelona in only 122 games.
This season, he has scored 26 goals and made three assists in 27 games across competitions and tops La Liga's scoring chart with 16 goals. He also owns two assists from 20 appearances.
Raphinha has done well and owns 20 goals and nine assists across competitions.
Consistent scorer
Kane's prolific campaign for Bayern Munich
England captain Harry Kane has continued his phenomenal goal-scoring form this season.
He has scored 22 goals in as many matches in all competitions, including four hat-tricks. He has nine assists as well.
Kane's brilliance has seen Bayern Munich be at the top of the Bundesliga table.
Kane is one of the contenders for the European Golden Shoe in 2025. The 2024 winner has 16 league goals. He has backed the tally with six assists.
Goal machine
Salah's outstanding season with Liverpool
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been having an exceptional season, scoring 21 goals in 29 matches.
His tally of 18 in the Premier League puts him ahead in the European Golden Shoe race by two goals from three players tied on 16.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future at Liverpool, the 32-year-old Egyptian's performance remains unaffected.
Salah has also chipped in with a tally of 17 assists. He leads the billing in terms of goals involved (38).
Unfazed scorer
Haaland's high expectations at Manchester City
Despite a perceived dip in form and Manchester City's struggles, Erling Haaland remains one of Europe's top scorers.
He has scored 21 goals in 28 appearances this season (1 assist), including four in his last 10 games.
The 24-year-old also owns a tally of 16 goals in the Premier League for Pep Guardiola's side.
Rising star
Marmoush's breakout season with Eintracht Frankfurt
Omar Marmoush, Salah's Egypt teammate, has been one of Europe's breakout stars this season.
He has netted 20 goals in 26 matches across all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt, including 15 in the Bundesliga.
His stunning form has drawn the attention of clubs like Manchester City who are reportedly keen on signing him this month.
Marmoush has been involved in 24 goals in the Bundesliga (9 assists).
Overall, he has 13 assists this season.