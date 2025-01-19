Glenn Maxwell hammers his 3rd successive fifty in BBL 2024/25
Glenn Maxwell played another match-winning knock in the Big Bash League, helping Melbourne Stars claim a 40-run victory on Sunday.
Maxwell hammered a 32-ball 76* as the Stars posted 219/5 in 20 overs.
In response, Hobart Hurricanes perished for 179. Mark Steketee starred for the Stars with a four-fer.
Notably, this was Maxwell's third successive fifty in the BBL 2024/25 season. Here's more.
Maxwell strikes at 237.50 versus the Hurricanes
Maxwell arrived when his side was 81/3 in the 11th over. Maxwell added 60 runs alongside Beau Webster, who scored a 31-ball 51. Maxwell's unbeaten knock saw the Stars get past 200. He smashed sive fours and six sixes (SR: 237.50).
Runs
Maxwell's performance in BBL 2024/25
Maxwell's 76* comes after knocks worth an unbeaten 58 versus Sydney Sixers and 90 against Melbourne Renegades.
Maxwell owns 297 runs from 8 matches in BBL 2024/25 at an average of 59.40. He has struck at 194.11 with the help of 17 fours and 26 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He has struck three fifties.
Stats
57th T20 fifty for Maxwell, including 21 in BBL
After 458 T20 matches, Maxwell has raced to 10,349 runs at 28.12. He owns a strike rate of 154.64.
He slammed his 57th fifty in T20s (100s: 7) in 430 innings.
In the BBL, Maxwell owns a tally of 3,213 runs at 35.30. This was his 21st fifty in BBL (100s: 2).
He is closing in on 150 BBL sixes (148).