What's the story

Ex-Indian cricketer, Manoj Tiwary, has defended his recent criticism of India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir.

In an interview with News18 Bangla, Tiwary had described Gambhir as a "hypocrite" after India's 1-3 defeat against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Trophy.

"Gautam Gambhir is a hypocrite. He doesn't do what he says," Tiwary, who played 15 internationals for India, had stated.