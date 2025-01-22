What's the story

Skipper Jos Buttler was lone warrior for England in the 1st T20I against India at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Buttler's half-century kept England afloat after they were down to 83/5 at one stage. While Buttler was the only Englishman to score 20-plus runs, only two other batters scored in double-figures.

Buttler, England's leading run-scorer in T20Is, raced to his 26th half-century.