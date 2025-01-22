What's the story

India bowled England out for 132 in the first of the five-match T20I series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The visitors, who were once 65/2, grappled in the middle overs before perishing. Skipper Jos Buttler, who scored a fifty, found no support in the middle.

Meanwhile, the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya were among wickets.