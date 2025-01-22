Kolkata T20I: England perish for 132; Indian bowlers shine
What's the story
India bowled England out for 132 in the first of the five-match T20I series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
The visitors, who were once 65/2, grappled in the middle overs before perishing. Skipper Jos Buttler, who scored a fifty, found no support in the middle.
Meanwhile, the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya were among wickets.
Powerplay
England lose two wickets in Powerplay
Arshdeep got India off to an ideal start by sending back Philip Salt in the first over.
While Pandya conceded a couple of boundaries in the next over, Arshdeep bounced back with the wicket of Ben Duckett, the other England opener.
Skipper Buttler swung momentum in England's favor thereafter by dealing in boundaries.
Notably, England were 46/2 after six overs.
Milestone
Arshdeep becomes India's most successful T20I bowler
Arshdeep didn't let India feel the absence of Mohammed Shami, who wasn't picked for the Kolkata T20I.
The left-arm seamer bowled in right areas, conceding just 10 runs off his first three overs.
By dismissing Duckett, Arshdeep became India's most successful bowler in T20I cricket. He surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal to attain this feat.
The latter has 96 T20I wickets to his name.
Middle overs
England sink in middle overs
India's vice-captain Axar conceded 15 runs in the first over without fielding restrictions. However, Chakravarthy removed Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone in the next over to get India back.
Buttler single-handedly carried England, while Jacob Bethell fell to Pandya after struggling in the middle.
Axar, in his comeback spell, got rid of Jamie Overton and Gus Atkinson, bringing England down to 103/7.
Buttler
Buttler's single-handed effort
Buttler was truly the lone warrior for England in Kolkata. On a wicket where all of his compatriots struggled, he led from the front.
He was devoid of a well-deserved century only because of the pressure to score from one end.
Buttler hammered a 44-ball 68, a knock laced with 8 fours and 2 sixes. Chakravarthy dismissed him in the 17th over.