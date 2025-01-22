Madan Lal credits Virat Kohli's success to Test cricket
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer, Madan Lal, has credited Virat Kohli's long career to his roots in Test cricket.
Speaking to MyKhel, Lal stressed that the nuances of Test cricket like long innings exposure, technical skills, fitness and concentration are important for a player's adaptability to other formats like T20.
He said that "a good Test cricketer can adapt to T20 cricket so easily" with their solid technique and understanding of shot selection and timing.
Here's what the former cricketer said.
Player assessment
Lal hails Kohli as a product of Test cricket
Lal further asserted that Kohli's success across all formats is because of his Test cricket foundation.
He said, "I strongly believe that Test cricket is all about your perseverance. Kohli is a product of Test cricket."
Meanwhile, this opinion falls in line with BCCI's strategy of pushing even senior players to play days' cricket for a longer career.
Format flexibility
Test cricket: A platform for adaptability
Lal emphasized on the flexibility of players like Kohli, AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, and David Warner, who have been successful in both Tests and T20s.
He compared this with players like Chris Gayle and Cheteshwar Pujara, who have been hit and miss across formats.
Lal observed that "a player with a strong base in Tests can adapt to T20s, but the reverse isn't always true," highlighting the significance of a strong base in Test cricket for overall success.
Sport's apex
Test cricket: The pinnacle of the sport
Lal highlighted the prestige of being a "Test cricketer," regarded as the sport's pinnacle.
While T20 brings commercial success and entertainment, it can sometimes prioritize aggression over skill.
He emphasized Test cricket as a platform for showcasing technical expertise and preserving traditional values.
Additionally, the long format challenges both a player's physical endurance and mental strength, reinforcing Test cricket's status as the ultimate test in the sport.