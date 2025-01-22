What's the story

Former Indian cricketer, Madan Lal, has credited Virat Kohli's long career to his roots in Test cricket.

Speaking to MyKhel, Lal stressed that the nuances of Test cricket like long innings exposure, technical skills, fitness and concentration are important for a player's adaptability to other formats like T20.

He said that "a good Test cricketer can adapt to T20 cricket so easily" with their solid technique and understanding of shot selection and timing.

Here's what the former cricketer said.