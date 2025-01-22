Abhishek Sharma stars in India's win over England in Kolkata
What's the story
A blistering 79(34) from Abhishek Sharma powered India to victory against England in the 1st T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Abhishek attacked the star England bowlers as India chased down 133 in just 12.5 overs. He also added pivotal stands with Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma.
The visitors were earlier bowled out for 132 in 20 overs.
Here are the key stats.
Knock
Abhishek displays his audacious strokes
While Samson looked after the first few overs, Abhishek joined him in the attack eventually.
Although Jofra Archer and Mark Wood tested Abhishek with a few spicy bouncers, the Indian opener displayed his audacious strokes. Even his footwork against senior spinner Adil Rashid was top-notch.
Abhishek finished with a 34-ball 79, a knock laced with 5 fours and 8 sixes.
Fifty
Second T20I fifty for Abhishek
Rashid, who conceded quite a few boundaries to Abhishek, finally dismissed him.
The left-handed batter raced to his second half-century. He also has a century to his name.
Abhishek now has 335 runs from 13 T20Is at an average of 27.91. His strike-rate has shot to 183.06.
The young batter, who made his T20I debut in 2024, has nearly become India's mainstay T20I opener.
Information
Over 460 runs in VHT 2024/25
Abhishek has been in sublime form of late. Leading Punjab, he racked up 467 runs from eight games at an average of 58.37 in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He batted with an incredible strike-rate of 130.44.