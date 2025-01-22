What's the story

A blistering 79(34) from Abhishek Sharma powered India to victory against England in the 1st T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Abhishek attacked the star England bowlers as India chased down 133 in just 12.5 overs. He also added pivotal stands with Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma.

The visitors were earlier bowled out for 132 in 20 overs.

