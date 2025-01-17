Rohit Sharma to continue as India's ODI captain: Details here
What's the story
Rohit Sharma will continue as India's One Day International (ODI) captain.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed this ahead of the press conference on January 18.
The squads for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy and ODIs against England will be announced at the event.
These three ODIs against England will be India's last matches in the format before they begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.
Captaincy speculation
Rohit's future as ODI captain was under scrutiny
Rohit's future as ODI captain was questioned after he stepped down from India's team in the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this month.
However, he had clarified his decision shouldn't be seen as a retirement announcement.
Despite recent form struggles and self-admitted mistakes during his leadership in the home series against New Zealand, Rohit is still committed to being India's ODI captain.
Performance review
Rohit's performance and efforts to regain form
Rohit's form hasn't been up to the mark in recent outings.
In six Test innings against New Zealand at home, he managed just 91 runs at an average of 15.16.
His average plummeted further to 6.20 in five innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
To find his rhythm, Rohit joined the Mumbai squad for training sessions ahead of the second phase of the Ranji Trophy.
Upcoming challenge
Rohit's opportunity at the Champions Trophy
After ending his T20I career with a T20 World Cup win in Barbados last year, Rohit now has a chance to lead India to an ODI world title at the Champions Trophy.
All of India's three league games will be played in Dubai, which will also host one of the semi-finals and possibly the final if India progress.