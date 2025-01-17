What's the story

Rohit Sharma will continue as India's One Day International (ODI) captain.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed this ahead of the press conference on January 18.

The squads for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy and ODIs against England will be announced at the event.

These three ODIs against England will be India's last matches in the format before they begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.