India's probable squad for Champions Trophy, England series: Details here
What's the story
The Indian cricket team is preparing for the upcoming home series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai.
With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy now behind, India's attention turns toward the Champions Trophy which starts on February 19 in Pakistan.
The Men in Blue will be playing their group-stage matches in Dubai.
A provisional squad for this tournament has to be submitted by all teams to ICC before January 12.
Squad announcement
Agarkar-led selection committee to announce squad soon
The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is likely to announce the 15-member team by the end of this week, before the January 12 deadline set by ICC for provisional squad submissions.
This comes as India gear up for three ODIs against England in the first week of February.
The Champions Trophy presents another opportunity for Rohit Sharma's team to win an ICC 50-overs title, having conceded the World Cup title to Australia in 2023.
Batting
Batting: A look at the top contenders
Despite having played just three ODIs last year, India's squad composition isn't expected to change much.
However, the team management and selectors will factor in the tough conditions in Dubai.
The likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are likely to keep their places.
Rahul is expected to retain the lead keeper's spot from the World Cup and last year's ODIs in Sri Lanka.
Backups
Who are the other batters in the mix?
Due to a dearth of left-handed options, Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to be picked as the backup opener.
Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson are in the race for the second keeper's position, with neither having played 50-overs cricket lately.
Pant's only outing in Sri Lanka saw him fall for six, while Samson's last ODI appearance for India in 2023 clinched a series win against South Africa with his maiden century.
Bowling lineup
Bumrah and Shami's fitness could be a concern
India's bowling lineup is in doubt with Jasprit Bumrah's back issues.
The team might call back Mohammed Shami for the first time since the last World Cup, considering his consistent form for Bengal in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.
However, if both Bumrah and Shami don't reach full fitness, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Harshit Rana are strong contenders.
There is Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh as well in the reckoning.
All-rounder picks
All-rounder selections and spin-bowling considerations
Hardik Pandya is a likely pick for the team to maintain balance in the XI. However, it remains to be seen if he would require a seam back-up.
Considering the relatively slow conditions in UAE, India may go for spin-bowling all-rounders like Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Riyan Parag.
Axar could be an integral part as Sundar could be the next potential choice for the final all-rounder spot.
Kuldeep Yadav will lead the spin show.
Squads
Here's India's probable 15-member squad for CT and ENG series
CT Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.
Squad for England series: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.