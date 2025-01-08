SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith criticizes ILT20's player structure
What's the story
Graeme Smith, the commissioner of South Africa's premier T20 league (SA20), has raised concerns over the structure of international leagues such as ILT20.
Smith spoke about it during a press conference in Cape Town, ahead of SA20's third season.
He stated that such leagues are "not good for the game" as they heavily rely on international players and don't invest in local cricket talent.
League comparison
Smith highlights SA20's commitment to local talent
Smith compared the SA20 with ILT20, noting that the former is ingrained in South Africa's cricket ecosystem and caters to its players.
He said, "We're a South African league, with a majority of South African players and our ultimate goal is to benefit South African players."
This highlights his opinion that leagues should invest more in developing local talent instead of depending on internationals.
League rules
SA20 vs ILT20: A look at player regulations
The SA20, following an IPL-style model, allows each team to have four international players in their playing XI.
Meanwhile, the ILT20 allows up to nine international players per team.
All six teams in the SA20 are restricted to 19 players each, with at least 11 South African players and a maximum of seven international ones.
They also have to contract a rookie player under-2022 who hasn't been contracted for this tournament.
Talent development
Smith emphasizes SA20's focus on local talent development
Smith stressed that the SA20's primary aim is to develop local talent while giving international players competitive opportunities.
He said, "We're a Full Member nation. Our priority is to put on a global league, but to benefit South African cricket."
This statement highlights his commitment to nurturing homegrown talent and ensuring that the league contributes positively toward South African cricket.
Future plans
SA20's initiatives for youth and women's cricket
Notably, the SA20 has launched a schools league, which will run from September 2024 to March 2025, with over 500 schools.
They have also organized camps for Under-19 women cricketers ahead of the age-group World Cup.
Smith stated, "There's a lot of really cool grassroots programs that we're putting in place that hopefully will unearth some incredible talent on both the girls and boys side."
These initiatives underline the league's commitment to promoting cricket at the grassroots level.