Here's why Pat Cummins could miss 2025 Champions Trophy
What's the story
Australian cricket team captain Pat Cummins is uncertain about his participation in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Cummins was reportedly managing an ankle injury throughout the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.
As reported earlier, he will not be accompanying Australia's two-Test series tour of Sri Lanka and is due for scans to assess the severity of his injury.
Here are further details.
Tour absence
Cummins to miss SL tour; Champions Trophy in doubt
It was earlier reported that Cummins was unavailabe for the Lankan tour due to the birth of his second child. But now it has been learned that an ankle scan is also on the cards.
This medical assessment will be pivotal in determining his availability for Australia's Champions Trophy campaign, starting February 22.
Chief selector George Bailey spoke about Cummins's situation saying, "We'll have to wait and see when that scan comes back and see how it's tracking."
Stellar performance
Impressive performance in India Test series
Despite his injury, Cummins put up a stellar show in the recent Test series against India. He bowled 167 overs, the most by any player in the series, and picked 25 wickets at an average of 21.36.
Since leading the Aussies to the 2023 World Cup victory, Cummins has only played two 50-over games to manage his workload.
In his absence, Australia has witnessed several stand-in captains, including Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh.
Fitness update
Other fitness concerns ahead of Champions Trophy
Josh Hazlewood, another key Australian fast bowler, is also facing a fitness concern.
He missed the second half of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a calf injury and hasn't been picked for the Sri Lanka tour either.
However, Bailey was hopeful of his recovery in time for the Champions Trophy saying, "He's working really hard, and all the news on how he's responding to the calf injury is coming along really well."