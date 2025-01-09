It was earlier reported that Cummins was unavailabe for the Lankan tour due to the birth of his second child. But now it has been learned that an ankle scan is also on the cards.

This medical assessment will be pivotal in determining his availability for Australia's Champions Trophy campaign, starting February 22.

Chief selector George Bailey spoke about Cummins's situation saying, "We'll have to wait and see when that scan comes back and see how it's tracking."