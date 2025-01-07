ICC Player of Month (December): Cummins, Bumrah, Paterson nominated
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the Men's Player of the Month for December 2024.
The shortlist features Australian skipper Pat Cummins, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and South African seamer Dane Paterson.
All three players have been phenomenal in their respective series during this period.
While Bumrah and Cummins starred in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Paterson took fifers against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
Cummins
Cummins leads Australia to WTC final
Australian captain Cummins has been lauded for his brilliant performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
He was instrumental in helping his team book a place in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship final.
Cummins took 25 wickets in five Tests with a stunning average of 21.36 against India, with his best bowling figures being a sensational 5/57 in Adelaide.
Bumrah
Most wickets in BGT 2024/25
India's best performer in Australia, Jasprit Bumrah, also features in the nominees.
He topped the overall wickets column, having taken 32 wickets in five Tests at an incredible average of 13.06.
His best spells were nine wickets each in the Brisbane and Melbourne Tests, which kept India in the hunt throughout the series.
These performances earned him the highest rating points by any Indian bowler in ICC Test Rankings.
Paterson
Paterson plays crucial role in South Africa's campaign
The third nominee, Dane Paterson, was instrumental in South Africa's successful campaign to reach the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship 2025.
He claimed 13 wickets in two Tests at an average of 16.92 against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
His 5/71 against Sri Lanka and 5/61 against Pakistan were key in his team's victories.