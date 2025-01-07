What's the story

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the Men's Player of the Month for December 2024.

The shortlist features Australian skipper Pat Cummins, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and South African seamer Dane Paterson.

All three players have been phenomenal in their respective series during this period.

While Bumrah and Cummins starred in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Paterson took fifers against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.