Ball led the Hornets to a 113-105 victory over the Hawks, recording 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists to become the youngest player in NBA history to achieve a triple-double.

The win marked the Hornets' third straight victory.

Meanwhile, Terry Rozier added 23 points, while P.J. Washington contributed 22 points and 6 blocks.

However, Trae Young struggled with 15 points for the Hawks.