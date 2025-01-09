#ThisDayThatYear: Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball sets youngest triple-double record
What's the story
On January 9, 2021, Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball made NBA history by becoming the then-youngest player to record a triple-double.
At just 19 years and 140 days old, Ball tallied 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists against the Atlanta Hawks.
The achievement cemented his place among basketball's rising stars, showcasing his all-around skill and potential to dominate the league.
Here's more.
Game recap
Hornets secure third straight victory thanks to LaMelo's triple-double
Ball led the Hornets to a 113-105 victory over the Hawks, recording 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists to become the youngest player in NBA history to achieve a triple-double.
The win marked the Hornets' third straight victory.
Meanwhile, Terry Rozier added 23 points, while P.J. Washington contributed 22 points and 6 blocks.
However, Trae Young struggled with 15 points for the Hawks.
Record
All about Ball's historic maiden triple-double
Ball made NBA history as the youngest player to record a triple-double, posting 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists off the bench in the Hornets' 113-105 win over the Hawks.
This milestone came just days after narrowly missing a triple-double.
Ball's performance, including 9-of-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, coach James Borrego praised Ball's poise, while teammate Washington added 22 points and benefitted from Ball's playmaking.
Youngest triple-doublers
Youngest players to record a triple-double
The youngest NBA players to record a triple-double include Josh Giddey, who did so at 19 in 2021-22 with 18.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 11.5 assists.
Ball also achieved this feat at 19 during the 2020-21 season, posting 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.
Luka Dončić, Markelle Fultz, and Victor Wembanyama are also members of this elite group, showcasing remarkable early career achievements.