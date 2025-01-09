#ThisDayThatYear: Peyton Manning becomes the first four-time AP MVP winner
What's the story
On January 09, 2010, the Indianapolis Colts' Peyton Manning made NFL history by becoming the first player to win the AP MVP award four times.
The Colts quarterback's unparalleled consistency and leadership redefined excellence in the sport, solidifying his legacy as one of the all-time greats.
Meanwhile, Manning's achievement highlighted his dominance winning one more MVP award in 2013.
Here's more about the same.
Season recap - 2009
Recap of Manning's fourth AP MVP season
In 2009, Manning led the Colts to a 14-2 record under new head coach Jim Caldwell, earning his record-breaking fourth MVP award with 4,500 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Manning's 333-yard effort marked his second Super Bowl appearance, ending a historic season.
Despite setting franchise records and achieving seven game-winning drives, the Colts lost Super Bowl XLIV to the New Orleans Saints, 31-17.
Season recaps
Highlights of Manning's first and second AP MVP season
In 2003, Manning led Indiana to a 12-4 record with 4,267 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and an MVP season.
Manning threw for 681 yards and eight touchdowns in the playoffs but lost the AFC Championship.
In 2004, Manning had 4,557 yards, 49 touchdowns, and a 121.1 passer rating, securing his second MVP.
However, Indiana's season ended in a Divisional Round loss to NE Patriots.
Season recap - 2008
Brief on Manning's third MVP season
PManning's 2008 season began with knee surgery and a slow 1-2 start but ended with an MVP-winning performance, his third in career history.
Meanwhile, he threw for 4,002 yards, and 27 touchdowns, while leading the Colts to a 12-4 record with multiple late-game comebacks.
Despite their strong season, the Colts fell to the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round, marking another exit.
Season highlights - 2013
Run through about the QB's fifth career MVP award
In 2013, Manning, playing for the Denver Broncos threw 55 touchdowns, breaking Tom Brady's single-season record, and set a league-high 5,477 passing yards.
Meanwhile, he also tied Dan Marino's three 400-yard games, earned three AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, and led the Broncos to a 606-point season.
Additionally, Manning reached the Super Bowl XLVIII but lost to the Seattle Seahawks.