On January 09, 2010, the Indianapolis Colts' Peyton Manning made NFL history by becoming the first player to win the AP MVP award four times.

The Colts quarterback's unparalleled consistency and leadership redefined excellence in the sport, solidifying his legacy as one of the all-time greats.

Meanwhile, Manning's achievement highlighted his dominance winning one more MVP award in 2013.

