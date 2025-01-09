Sunil Gavaskar backs Jasprit Bumrah as India's next Test captain
What's the story
Legend Sunil Gavaskar has backed star bowler Jasprit Bumrah as a future captain of the Indian Test team.
This comes after Bumrah's phenomenal showing in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, where he took 32 wickets from five matches and was declared Player of the Series.
Bumrah topped the wickets column and also played a couple of pivotal cameos with the bat.
Leadership recognition
Bumrah's captaincy skills lauded during Australia series
Bumrah's leadership skills were tested when he led Team India to its only win of the series, in Perth, as a stand-in skipper.
Despite a back injury ruling him out of bowling on Day 3 of the final Test, his captaincy was called upon again after Rohit Sharma stepped down.
These instances have only added to the talks of Bumrah leading the Indian Test team in the future.
Captaincy approach
Gavaskar praises Bumrah's leadership style
In a chat with 7Cricket, Gavaskar lauded Bumrah's captaincy style, saying he has been leading from the front without putting unnecessary pressure on his teammates.
He said, "He could be the next man. I think he will be the next man. Because he leads from the front."
Gavaskar also observed how Bumrah was helping other fast bowlers by standing inside the circle.
Missed opportunity
Gavaskar speculates on Bumrah's impact in Sydney
Gavaskar wondered if India's fortune in Sydney would have been different, had Bumrah bowled in the fourth innings.
Notably, Bumrah's injury stopped him from bowling in the second innings.
Gavaskar said, "What a difference it would have made if Bumrah was available to bowl in that final innings in Sydney."
This highlights the importance of Bumrah in the team and how much he could have changed the course of the match.
Information
Joint-most wickets in India-Australia Test series
Bumrah stole the show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by taking a record-breaking 32 wickets. The pacer matched Harbhajan Singh's record of most wickets in an India-Australia Test series. Notably, Bumrah was the only one with multiple fifers.