What's the story

Legend Sunil Gavaskar has backed star bowler Jasprit Bumrah as a future captain of the Indian Test team.

This comes after Bumrah's phenomenal showing in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, where he took 32 wickets from five matches and was declared Player of the Series.

Bumrah topped the wickets column and also played a couple of pivotal cameos with the bat.