Darren Lehmann praises India's batting depth, predicts post-Rohit-Kohli era
Former Australian head coach Darren Lehmann has expressed confidence in the future of Indian cricket, after the potential retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He praised young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal as a "generational superstar," and highlighted Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional skills. Lehmann's comments come amid speculation about Kohli and Sharma's retirement. India currently trail 1-2 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after losing the Boxing Day Test.
Lehmann praises Kohli and Sharma's contributions to Indian cricket
Lehmann recognized the immense contributions of Kohli and Sharma to Indian cricket. He said, "Look whenever they decide to give it away and whatever happens in next few days they have been great players for India over a long period of time." This acknowledgment highlights the role both players have played in the sport in India, defining its present and inspiring its future.
Lehmann optimistic about India's cricket future
Lehmann was optimistic about the future of Indian cricket, seeing the young talent coming through. He said, "Now actually we see younger players starting to step up for India and play well at next level. There is so much depth in Indian cricket I won't worry too much." His words emphasize the depth and potential of India's cricketing talent pool, making the post-Kohli and Sharma era bright.
Lehmann lauds Jaiswal and Bumrah's performances
Lehmann was particularly impressed with Jaiswal's performance in the series, calling him a "superstar" and "one of the best I have seen." He also praised Bumrah, comparing his impact to that of cricket legends like Wasim Akram and Glenn McGrath. These accolades from Lehmann further underscore the promising future of Indian cricket, as new stars rise to fill the shoes left by retiring veterans.
Lehmann's views on Australia's cricket future
Lehmann also shared his views on the future of Australian cricket. He believes that while there are concerns about batting, the bowling department seems promising with young talent emerging. His comments provide a balanced perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing Australian cricket as it navigates its own transition period.