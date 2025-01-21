Suryakumar Yadav dismisses fears of rift with Hardik Pandya
What's the story
Suryakumar Yadav, Team India's T20I captain, has brushed aside fears of a rift with Hardik Pandya after the latter was demoted from the vice-captaincy.
He stressed that their relationship is as strong as ever despite the change in pecking order.
"The relationship with him has been really great," Suryakumar stated on the eve of the first T20I against England at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
Long-standing bond
SKY recalls Mumbai Indians days
Suryakumar also emphasized on his long friendship with Hardik Pandya, which dates back to their Mumbai Indians days.
"We've been playing [together] for a really long time. I still remember that from 2018, when I went back to Mumbai Indians [we first played together] and [it's the same] till today," he recalled.
This lasting bond speaks volumes about their respect and understanding on and off the field.
Leadership dynamics
Suryakumar's faith in Axar Patel, Pandya
Suryakumar also expressed confidence in the new T20I vice-captain Axar Patel.
He praised Patel's performance in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup and noted his long association with the team.
"Axar has been given that added responsibility. We saw what he did in the 2024 T20 World Cup, he's been with the team for a very long time," Suryakumar said.
Captaincy
How India shifted from captain Pandya to SKY
Pandya had previously been India's vice-captain in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup. However, he was subsequently stripped of the leadership roles.
Although he was set to captain India's T20I side after Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format in June 2024, Suryakumar was surprisingly appointed captain instead of Pandya.
Meanwhile, Gill kept his vice-captaincy from his stint during the ODI series against Sri Lanka in August 2024.
Winning streak
Suryakumar's successful stint under Gautam Gambhir
Suryakumar also spoke about his successful stint under coach Gautam Gambhir, which has seen India win T20I series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa.
"I've played under Gambhir for four years, so I know how he works," Suryakumar said.
"Even without speaking to him, we know what we need to do."
This speaks volumes of their working relationship.
Tournament preparation
Focus on journey to T20 World Cup
Looking ahead to the T20 World Cup in February-March 2026, Suryakumar stressed he wants to "enjoy the journey" instead of focusing on the event itself.
He said the team needs to play many games in preparation and learn the strengths of each player.
"We want to make a team, understand which batters work well in which position, which bowlers can win you games single-handedly," he explained.