What's the story

Suryakumar Yadav, Team India's T20I captain, has brushed aside fears of a rift with Hardik Pandya after the latter was demoted from the vice-captaincy.

He stressed that their relationship is as strong as ever despite the change in pecking order.

"The relationship with him has been really great," Suryakumar stated on the eve of the first T20I against England at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.