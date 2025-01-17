Virat Kohli might miss Ranji Trophy match due to injury
What's the story
Indian cricket star, Virat Kohli, is said to be nursing a neck sprain which may keep him out of Delhi's next Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra.
According to a report in The Times of India today, Kohli has been administered an injection for his neck sprain.
The Elite Group D match will be played in Rajkot from January 23 to 26.
Participation status
Kohli's participation in Ranji Trophy remains uncertain
A source told TOI that there's a possibility Kohli may miss one of the two remaining Ranji Trophy games.
However, a final call will be taken once the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) selectors get an update on his condition.
A senior DDCA official said Kohli's name is likely to be included in the squad, but with a "subject to availability" caveat.
Performance review
Kohli's last Ranji Trophy appearance and recent form
Kohli, who last played for Delhi in a Ranji Trophy match in 2012, could still join the team's training sessions in Rajkot despite not featuring in the match.
The Indian batter has been struggling with the bat, though he scored a hundred in the series opener against Australia in Perth.
He was dismissed regularly on deliveries outside the off-stump throughout the series.
Team readiness
Delhi's preparation for the upcoming match
The Delhi team will leave for Rajkot on January 20 and have scheduled a couple of training sessions before the match.
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has also confirmed his availability for the Ranji Trophy game against Saurashtra.
Some DDCA officials also expect Pant to play in the team's second game against Railways.
Regulatory requirements
BCCI's mandate on domestic match participation
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it mandatory for all Indian players to play domestic matches.
As per BCCI guidelines, "Participation in domestic matches is mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts."
Failure to comply may lead to some disciplinary action as the BCCI may deem fit.