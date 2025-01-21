What's the story

The Hobart Hurricanes have made it to the Big Bash League (BBL) final for the first time in seven years.

The team's win was largely due to Riley Meredith's brilliant opening spell, which proved vital in keeping the Sydney Sixers at bay from a late rally.

The Sixers were chasing a target of 174 runs at Bellerive Oval, but fell short by 12 runs, despite a valiant effort from Kurtis Patterson, Jordan Silk, and Lachlan Shaw.