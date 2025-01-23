What's the story

India's rising batting sensation Abhishek Sharma credited his match-winning knock against England in the first T20I to the unwavering support of coach Gautam Gambhir and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav.

At the post-match press conference, Sharma expressed gratitude for their encouragement during his challenging phase.

Additionally, he acknowledged that the team management's emphasis on his strengths boosted his confidence and helped him deliver under pressure.