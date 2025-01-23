Abhishek Sharma credits Gambhir, SKY for match-winning 79 versus England
What's the story
India's rising batting sensation Abhishek Sharma credited his match-winning knock against England in the first T20I to the unwavering support of coach Gautam Gambhir and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav.
At the post-match press conference, Sharma expressed gratitude for their encouragement during his challenging phase.
Additionally, he acknowledged that the team management's emphasis on his strengths boosted his confidence and helped him deliver under pressure.
Stellar innings
Sharma's match-winning performance silences critics
Abhishek Sharma's explosive 79 off 34 balls powered India to a dominant win over England in the first T20I on January 22.
His knock not only secured an easy victory but also silenced critics questioning his form.
Despite the early dismissals of Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Sharma stepped up under pressure and stole the show with his match-winning performance.
Notably, his brilliant knock featured five boundaries and eight maximums, while striking at a rate of 232.35.
Upcoming opportunities
Sharma's future prospects in Indian cricket
With four matches left in the series, Sharma now has the chance to further solidify his place in India's T20I setup.
With the 2025 IPL season and the 2026 T20 World Cup approaching, Sharma aims to build on this momentum and solidify his place in Team India.
Speaking to Ravi Shastri and Deep Dasgupta on Star Sports post-match, Sharma expressed gratitude to SKY and Gambhir for giving him the "freedom" to excel.
Career challenges
Sharma's journey from scrutiny to redemption
Before this match, Sharma's place in the squad was being questioned due to his inconsistent performances.
Despite a brilliant start to his career with a century against Zimbabwe, he had only scored 256 runs in 13 matches.
However, his performance against England showed why the team management kept faith in him.
Additionally, he also stitched an 84-run partnership off just 42 balls with Tilak Varma for the third wicket, sealing India's win.