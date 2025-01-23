Abhishek Sharma attains this milestone with fiery 79 versus England
What's the story
Abhishek Sharma, the latest Indian cricket sensation, has scripted history by scoring the second-fastest half-century in T20 Internationals (T20Is) against England.
The match was played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, where Sharma guided India to a successful 133-run chase.
He played an explosive knock of 79 off mere 34 deliveries, laced with eight sixes and five fours.
Mentor's influence
Sharma's mentor Yuvraj Singh holds fastest 50 record
Sharma got to his 50 in 20 balls, only bettered by his mentor Yuvraj Singh, who owns the record of the fastest 50 by an Indian in T20Is.
Singh had reached the milestone in just 12 balls during a match in Durban in 2007.
Sharma's eight sixes are also the most by an Indian against England in T20Is, bettering Singh's record of seven sixes from the same match.
Record chase
Sharma's performance leads India to fastest chase
Despite being dropped twice in the match, Sharma's audacious display was key to India's successful chase.
His innings ended when Harry Brook caught him at long-off on a delivery from Adil Rashid.
However, his efforts ensured India chased down the target with 43 balls to spare, completing the country's fastest and most successful chase against England in men's T20Is.
Strategic partnership
Sharma's partnership with Verma crucial in successful chase
Sharma first played second fiddle to opener Sanju Samson and captain Suryakumar Yadav.
But after their wickets, he took the reins and smashed two sixes off Mark Wood.
His partnership with Tilak Verma was instrumental in India's successful chase of the 133-run target in just 12.5 overs.
This tactical partnership played a major role in the team's win against England.
Career overview
Sharma's T20I career stats and future prospects
Now, Sharma has scored 335 runs from 13 T20Is at an average of 27.91, with a strike rate of 183.06.
His recent performance against England is likely to seal his spot in the lineup for the next few games.
However, he will have to keep up this form as Yashasvi Jaiswal is sitting on the bench, waiting for his opportunity.