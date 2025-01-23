What's the story

Abhishek Sharma, the latest Indian cricket sensation, has scripted history by scoring the second-fastest half-century in T20 Internationals (T20Is) against England.

The match was played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, where Sharma guided India to a successful 133-run chase.

He played an explosive knock of 79 off mere 34 deliveries, laced with eight sixes and five fours.