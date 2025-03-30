What's the story

Nitish Rana, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 mega auction, was sensational in match number 10 versus Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in Guwahati.

After failing to be amongst the runs in RR's first two games this season, Rana came out all guns blazing after his side lost Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 1st over.

We decode his performance and stats.