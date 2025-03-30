IPL 2025, Nitish Rana hammers 36-ball 81 versus CSK: Stats
What's the story
Nitish Rana, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 mega auction, was sensational in match number 10 versus Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in Guwahati.
After failing to be amongst the runs in RR's first two games this season, Rana came out all guns blazing after his side lost Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 1st over.
We decode his performance and stats.
Knock
Rana scores 58 runs in the powerplay
In the 2nd over itself, Rana dispatched CSK debutant Jamie Overton for a 4 and six.
He didn't spare Overton in his next over as well before attacking Ravichandran Ashwin with two sixes and a four.
Rana tore apart Khaleel Ahmed next and bringing up a 21-ball fifty in the same over.
After six overs, RR were 79/1 with Rana stationed at 58(22).
Progression
Rana gets dismissed in the 12th over
RR were pegged back after the powerplay, scoring 8 runs in 2 overs in addition to losing Sanju Samson (20) with whom Rana shared a fifty-plus stand.
Despite RR's runs drying up, Rana continued to get the odd boundaries.
In the 12th over, he dispatched Ashwin for a four and a six before being dismissed.
He chased a wide ball and was stumped.
Runs
Rana slams his 19th IPL fifty
Rana's 81 had 10 fours and five sixes. His strike rate was 225.
Former Kolkata Knight Riders stalwart Rana has raced to 2,736 runs from 110 matches (104 innings) in the IPL, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 19th fifty.
He averages 28.80 and his strike rate reads 136-plus.
He has smashed 246 fours and 137 sixes.
Information
3rd fifty versus CSK
Versus CSK, Rana has amassed 365 runs from 12 matches at 36.50. This was his 3rd fifty against the Men in Yellow. He has struck at 138.78.
Twitter Post
What a knock!
𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐚 😎— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2025
A beautiful innings of 81(36) comes to an end 👏👏
Nitish Rana thoroughly entertained tonight with his exquisite range of batting 💫
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/V2QijpWpGO#TATAIPL | #RRvCSK | @rajasthanroyals | @NitishRana_27 pic.twitter.com/8k5WrKxMdn