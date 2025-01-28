What's the story

Former Indian off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, has given some strategic advice to the England cricket team after their dismal show in the first two T20Is against India.

On his YouTube channel, Ashwin advised the English batters to adjust their approach according to the situation of the game and conditions, instead of being aggressive throughout.

He observed that this overly aggressive strategy had backfired in the initial matches of the series.