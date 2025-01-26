What's the story

The 3rd T20I between India and England will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on January 28.

The venue, with a capacity of around 28,000 spectators, has hosted five T20Is in the past, with the team batting first winning three of them.

India currently lead the five-match T20I series 2-0 after winning in Kolkata and Chennai.

Here are the key details.