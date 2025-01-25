India vs England, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav elects to field
What's the story
Following a one-sided series opener, India and England lock horns in the 2nd T20I at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
The hosts took a 1-0 lead in Kolkata by chasing down 133 inside 13 overs. Meanwhile, the Jos Buttler-led side eyes a strong comeback at Chepauk.
The news from the stadium is that Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and will field first.
Details
Venue details, pitch report, and conditions
Chepauk has hosted just two T20Is so far. The pitch here is known to favor spinners but also provides opportunities for batters.
The average first-innings score in T20Is at Chepauk is 174. Meanwhile, dew could set it in late in the match.
There are no chances of rain throughout the game, with the temperature hovering around the 20 degree mark.
H2H
A look at head-to-head record
Before the Kolkata T20I, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side crushed England, in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final.
However, England had earlier defeated India in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final by 10 wickets.
Overall, India have a slender lead over England in T20I encounters (14-11).
On Indian soil, the hosts have seven wins and five defeats against the Brits.
India
Team India marred by injuries
India have added the likes of Ramandeep Singh and Shivam Dube in the squad following injuries to Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy.
Reddy has been ruled out due to a side strain with the medical team advising four weeks of rest for the all-rounder.
On the other hand, Rinku experienced lower-back spasms and is out for at least the second and third matches.
Shami
No Shami for India; Sundar and Jurel come in
Star pacer Mohammed Shami hasn't been included. He missed the first T20I in Kolkata as well.
Meanwhile, the likes of Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel make their presence felt with injuries hitting the camp.
India playing XI: Sanju Samson(wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.
Information
England's playing XI
England playing XI: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.