Aakash Chopra warns Abhishek Sharma of Yashasvi Jaiswal's rising talent
What's the story
Former Indian opener, Aakash Chopra, has warned Abhishek Sharma about the mounting pressure he faces in the upcoming T20I series against England.
This comes as team management continues to support Sharma in recent T20I games.
Meanwhile, rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal is getting prepped for the crucial red-ball season which ended earlier this month.
Despite this focus on red-ball cricket, Jaiswal's impressive skills have placed him in contention for next year's T20 World Cup.
Pressure intensifies
Chopra highlights Jaiswal's potential threat to Sharma
Chopra has stressed that Jaiswal's talent is a huge threat to Sharma's place in the T20I team.
The former Indian opener stated this on his YouTube channel, "Let's be fair, Yashasvi Jaiswal won't let him breathe. He is breathing down his neck and it's absolutely right."
The statement highlights the cut-throat competition between the two young cricketers for a place in India's T20I squad.
Squad inclusion
Jaiswal's selection for ODI series and Champions Trophy
Currently, Jaiswal has been selected for the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy.
However, he is unlikely to feature in the playing XI, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set to open.
Meanwhile, Chopra suggested Jaiswal should have been included in the T20I squad to gain some white-ball experience before these major events.
Golden chance
Chopra sees opportunity for Sharma in Jaiswal's absence
Chopra sees Jaiswal's absence as a huge opportunity for Sharma, who is yet to prove his mettle with just 256 runs across 12 matches at an average of 23.27.
He said, "If you see from that angle, this is a massive opportunity for Abhishek."
This way, Sharma can cement his place in the side in the upcoming series against England.
Meanwhile, Jaiswal has been exceptional across formats, while also managing 293 runs in eight T20Is while averaging 41.85 in 2024.