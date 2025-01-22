What's the story

Former Indian opener, Aakash Chopra, has warned Abhishek Sharma about the mounting pressure he faces in the upcoming T20I series against England.

This comes as team management continues to support Sharma in recent T20I games.

Meanwhile, rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal is getting prepped for the crucial red-ball season which ended earlier this month.

Despite this focus on red-ball cricket, Jaiswal's impressive skills have placed him in contention for next year's T20 World Cup.