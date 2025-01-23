Yuvraj Singh lauds Abhishek Sharma's fiery 79 against England
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has praised Abhishek Sharma for his phenomenal performance in the first T20I against England.
Sharma scored a stunning 79 runs off just 34 balls in the match, played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
His stellar contribution helped India clinch a comprehensive seven-wicket win over England, giving a positive start to the five-match series.
Here's what the former cricketer had to say about Sharma.
Online commendation
Yuvraj praises Sharma's performance on social media
Yuvraj Singh, who has mentored Sharma in his formative years, took to the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) to laud the young cricketer's performance.
He tweeted, "Good start to the series boys! great tone set by our bowlers and well played sir! @IamAbhiSharma4 top knock!! I'm impressed you hit 2 boundaries down the ground as well."
This public acknowledgment highlights Yuvraj's high regard for Sharma's skills and potential.
Twitter Post
A look at Yuvraj Singh's appreciation post for the youngster
Good start to the series boys ! 🇮🇳 great tone set by our bowlers and well played sir !@IamAbhiSharma4 top knock ‘!! I’m impressed you hit 2 boundaries down the ground aswell 🤪! #indiavsengland— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 22, 2025
Career turnaround
Sharma's record-breaking performance silences critics
Not only was Sharma's performance in the match impressive, it was also record-breaking.
He became the second-fastest Indian to score a half-century against England in T20Is, achieving the feat in just 20 balls.
Before this game, Sharma's place in the team had been questioned due to inconsistent performances.
However, his commanding performance against England has effectively silenced these critics and reaffirmed his value as a key player for Team India.
Record chase
India's fastest chase against England in T20Is
Following Sharma's batting onslaught, India chased the 133-run target with 43 balls to spare.
Notably, this was also India's fastest and most successful chase against England in men's Twenty20 Internationals.
Meanwhile, the win has given Team India a 1-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series.
The second match will be played at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where fans will be hoping Sharma continues his good form.