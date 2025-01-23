What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has praised Abhishek Sharma for his phenomenal performance in the first T20I against England.

Sharma scored a stunning 79 runs off just 34 balls in the match, played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

His stellar contribution helped India clinch a comprehensive seven-wicket win over England, giving a positive start to the five-match series.

Here's what the former cricketer had to say about Sharma.