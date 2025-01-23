Rocky Flintoff's century rescues England Lions against Cricket Australia XI
What's the story
Rocky Flintoff, the 16-year-old cricket prodigy, has turned savior for England Lions in their match against Cricket Australia XI.
Batting at number nine, he scored a stunning 108 to pull his team from a precarious 161/7 to a respectable 319.
The match is being held at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane, where CA XI scored 214, batting first.
Match turnaround
Flintoff's partnership with McCann crucial in England's recovery
The Lions had a good start, with openers Alex Davies (76) and Ben McKinney (32) adding 50.
However, their luck ran out as they were reduced to 161/7, thanks to Tom Whitney's brilliant bowling figures of 4/72.
At this crucial stage, Flintoff joined hands with Freddie McCann (51), taking the team past CA XI's first-innings total of 214.
Solo performance
Flintoff's solo effort propels England Lions to lead
When Josh Tongue was dismissed, Flintoff steadied the ship. He joined hands with Mitchell Stanley, who added an unbeaten 4(27) in their last-wicket partnership of 75.
Flintoff's explosive batting comprised 9 fours and 6 sixes before he was finally dismissed for a 127-ball 108.
His put the Lions, who were once on the verge of conceding a lead, ahead by 105 runs.
Flintoff
Who is Rocky Flintoff?
Rocky is the son of Andrew Flintoff, one of the finess all-rounders across formats. The latter represented England in 79 Tests and 141 ODIs.
Rocky, who is expected to carry his father's legacy, is featuring in his fifth First-Class match. He has also played seven List A encounters.
Notably, Flintoff converted his maiden fifty-plus score into a ton.