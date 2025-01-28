WCL: AB de Villiers to lead Game Changers South Africa
What's the story
One of cricket's most celebrated figures, AB de Villiers, has announced his return to the sport after a four-year-long hiatus.
He will be captaining the Game Changers South Africa Champions team in the second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL).
The T20 tournament features retired and non-contracted cricket legends from across the globe.
De Villiers's comeback is sure to add a new level of excitement to this already thrilling event.
Inspiration
De Villiers's return to cricket inspired by his sons
De Villiers revealed that his decision to return was influenced by his young sons' interest in cricket.
"Four years ago, I retired from all cricket because I just didn't feel the urge to play any more. Well, time has passed, and my young sons have started playing the game," he said as quoted from a release by WCL.
He further added that this rekindled his passion for the sport and led him back into training for WCL in July.
Team impact
De Villiers's return boosts Game Changers South Africa
De Villiers's return to cricket has been welcomed with open arms by the Game Changers South Africa Champions team.
Amandeep Singh, Co-Owner of the team and Founder of Game Changers, said he was delighted that de Villiers had chosen to lead their team in the upcoming tournament.
"AB de Villiers's return as our captain is a monumental boost for our team, and his leadership will undoubtedly inspire us to new heights," Singh said.
League reaction
De Villiers's comeback marks a historic moment for WCL
Harry Singh, Co-Owner of South Africa Champions, called de Villiers an icon who inspired millions.
"His decision to lead our team is a testament to his love for the game, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him on board," he said.
Harshit Tomar, Founder and CEO of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), too was excited about de Villiers's return.
He said this was exactly why they launched WCL - to bring back legends like de Villiers.