What's the story

One of cricket's most celebrated figures, AB de Villiers, has announced his return to the sport after a four-year-long hiatus.

He will be captaining the Game Changers South Africa Champions team in the second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL).

The T20 tournament features retired and non-contracted cricket legends from across the globe.

De Villiers's comeback is sure to add a new level of excitement to this already thrilling event.