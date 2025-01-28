What's the story

Dinesh Karthik has broken a new record in T20 cricket, going past MS Dhoni to become the highest run-scorer among Indian wicketkeepers.

The 39-year-old accomplished the milestone while representing Paarl Royals in the SA20 2025 tournament.

On January 27, during a match against Durban Super Giants, Karthik scored 21 runs off just 15 balls.

This brought his total T20 run tally to a staggering 7,451 runs in 361 innings.