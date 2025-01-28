Dinesh Karthik surpasses MS Dhoni's T20 record: Details here
What's the story
Dinesh Karthik has broken a new record in T20 cricket, going past MS Dhoni to become the highest run-scorer among Indian wicketkeepers.
The 39-year-old accomplished the milestone while representing Paarl Royals in the SA20 2025 tournament.
On January 27, during a match against Durban Super Giants, Karthik scored 21 runs off just 15 balls.
This brought his total T20 run tally to a staggering 7,451 runs in 361 innings.
Record details
Karthik's journey to the top
Karthik only needed three runs to go past Dhoni's record of 7,432 T20 runs. Despite not getting enough chances to bat, he achieved the milestone.
His career average is 26.99 with a strike rate of 136.84, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Meanwhile, Dhoni has an average of 38.11 and a strike rate of just below Karthik's 135.64 in his T20 career of over 342 innings.
Information
Dhoni still tops this list
Though Karthik has gone past Dhoni in terms of overall T20 runs, Dhoni is still the Indian batter with the most T20 runs as a designated wicket-keeper. He boasts 7,160 runs in this regard while Karthik owns 6,547 T20 runs as a designated gloveman.
IPL performance
Dhoni still leads in IPL
While Karthik now leads in overall T20 runs for Indian wicketkeepers, Dhoni still holds the record for the highest run-scorer among wicketkeepers in IPL history.
He has scored a total of 5,125 runs in the prestigious tournament. Karthik is a close second with 4,463 runs.
The Paarl Royals have had an exceptional season so far, topping the points table with seven wins from eight matches.
Upcoming challenge
Dhoni's chance to reclaim record in IPL 2025
Despite Karthik's recent achievement, Dhoni will get an opportunity to reclaim the top run-scorer spot among Indian wicketkeepers in T20 cricket.
He will get the opportunity when he takes the field for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
CSK retained Dhoni for ₹4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, meaning he is all set to continue his journey in the tournament.