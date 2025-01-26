Tilak Varma reveals assault vs Jofra Archer was pre-planned
What's the story
Indian batter Tilak Varma has shown his strategic mind in the recent Chennai T20I against England.
The southpaw revealed that he deliberately went after England's premier fast bowler, Jofra Archer, during his match-winning innings.
The calculated move led India to a nail-biting victory, proving Varma's mettle to handle pressure situations with poise and determination.
Here's what the star batter had to say about his strategy.
Game-changer
Varma's strategy leads to Archer's most expensive T20I spell
Varma's approach to attack Archer was aimed at alleviating pressure on his teammates and putting the opposition on the back foot.
Meanwhile, the strategy paid off spectacularly, as Archer ended up conceding 60 runs in his four-over spell, marking the most expensive T20I performance of his career while managing to take just one wicket.
"I wanted to target their best bowler," Varma said during a post-match press conference.
Match-winner
Varma's unbeaten 72 guides India to victory
Varma's unbeaten 72 off 55 balls was pivotal in India's successful chase of a 166-run target.
His innings was a perfect combination of aggression and composure, punishing loose deliveries and staying cool under pressure.
This win gave India a 2-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series against England, further emphasizing Varma's important contribution to the team's success.
Consistent performer
Varma's consistent performance strengthens India's T20I lineup
Varma has been on a roll since India's series win over South Africa.
He stayed unbeaten in his last four T20Is, scoring a staggering 318 runs with two back-to-back centuries against South Africa.
Notably, Varma also went past Kohli's tally of 258 runs across four consecutive T20I innings.
His composure in high-pressure situations and the ability to execute plans to perfection has earned him rave reviews, making him an integral part of India's T20I setup.