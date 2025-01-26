What's the story

Indian batter Tilak Varma has shown his strategic mind in the recent Chennai T20I against England.

The southpaw revealed that he deliberately went after England's premier fast bowler, Jofra Archer, during his match-winning innings.

The calculated move led India to a nail-biting victory, proving Varma's mettle to handle pressure situations with poise and determination.

Here's what the star batter had to say about his strategy.