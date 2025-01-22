What's the story

The five-match T20I series between India and England is all set to begin on January 22 in Kolkata.

The rivalry between the two cricketing giants has always been fierce, with both teams having a rich history of nail-biting matches.

Despite the shorter format being heavily biased toward batters, a few bowlers have made their mark in these high-stakes clashes.

Here we take a look at the top wicket-takers in India-England T20Is.