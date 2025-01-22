Bowlers with 10-plus wickets in India vs England T20Is
What's the story
The five-match T20I series between India and England is all set to begin on January 22 in Kolkata.
The rivalry between the two cricketing giants has always been fierce, with both teams having a rich history of nail-biting matches.
Despite the shorter format being heavily biased toward batters, a few bowlers have made their mark in these high-stakes clashes.
Here we take a look at the top wicket-takers in India-England T20Is.
#1
Hardik Pandya - 14 Wickets
A versatile all-rounder, Hardik Pandya has made a mark in both batting and bowling departments for India.
Pandya has taken 14 wickets in 15 matches against England, as per ESPNcricinfo.
His economy rate is 8.09 in these matches, which speaks volumes about his prowess as a bowler.
Pandya is just among the three all-rounders with multiple T20I four-fers against England.
#2
Yuzvendra Chahal - 16 Wickets
A premier leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal has been a consistent wicket-taker during the middle phase of the games.
Chahal has taken 16 wickets in 11 matches against England, often putting pressure on the opposition with his tight bowling.
His economy rate in these encounters is 8.04, further highlighting his value as a bowler in this format of the game.
Moreover, the leggie is the only bowler with a T20I six-fer against England (6/25 in Bengaluru, 2017).
#1
Chris Jordan - 24 Wickets
The only Englishman on this list, Chris Jordan, leads the chart with 24 wickets in 16 matches against India. This includes a four-wicket haul.
With his accurate wide yorkers and deceptive slower ones, he has always troubled the Indian batters.
His economy in these matches is a bit on a higher side (9.28).
Meanwhile, New Zealand's Ish Sodhi (25) is the only bowler with more T20I wickets against India than Jordan.