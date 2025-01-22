What's the story

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is gearing up for his first national asssignment in 2025.

Renowned for his dynamic stroke play, SKY will captain India in the upcoming five-match series against England.

He has been a consistent performer for India in T20Is, scoring 2,570 runs at an average of 40.8.

Here we decode his T20I numbers against England.