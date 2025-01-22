Suryakumar Yadav strikes at 179.32 vs England in T20Is: Stats
What's the story
Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is gearing up for his first national asssignment in 2025.
Renowned for his dynamic stroke play, SKY will captain India in the upcoming five-match series against England.
He has been a consistent performer for India in T20Is, scoring 2,570 runs at an average of 40.8.
Here we decode his T20I numbers against England.
Track record
Yadav's impressive record against England
Yadav has a stellar T20I record against England, having scored a century in the past.
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are the only other Indians with T20I tons against the Brits.
The upcoming series gives SKY an opportunity to become the first player to score two T20I centuries against England.
Overall, Yadav has scored 321 runs across eight T20Is against England (100: 1, 50: 1).
DYK
Best strike rate versus England
As per ESPNcricinfo, Yadav's average of 45.85 against England in T20Is is the sixth-best among batters with at least 300 runs versus the opposition.
Meanwhile, the batter's strike rate against England reads 179.32. No other batter has a T20I strike rate of even 165 in this regard (Minimum: 500 runs).
Feat
Highest score by a non-opener against England
SKY's 55-ball 117 in the 2022 Nottingham T20I is the highest score by a non-opener against England in this format.
The batter operated at number four in that game.
Rovman Powell, Glenn Maxwell and KL Rahul are the only other non-openers with T20I hundreds versus England.
Overall, only Aaron Finch (156 in Southampton, 2013) is the only batter with a bigger score versus the Brits than SKY.
Career
Yadav's overall T20I records and achievements
In his T20I career, Yadav has scored 2,570 at an average of 40.79 across 78 games (50s: 21, 100s: 4).
SKY shares the record for the joint-second-most Player-of-the-Match awards in the shortest format (16).
He is also the only player to have scored T20I centuries in four different nations - South Africa, England, New Zealand, and India.
SKY has the highest strike rate by any batter with at least 1,000 runs under their belt (167.86).