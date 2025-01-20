Beth Mooney slams her 24th fifty in Women's T20Is: Stats
What's the story
Australian women's cricket team opener, Beth Mooney, made a presence felt for her side in the opening Women's T20I against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.
Mooney hammered a fine 75-run knock from 51 balls. She slammed 11 fours and struck at 147.06.
Her blitz helped the Aussie Women reach 198/7 in 20 overs.
Here's more.
Knock
Mooney adds several aiding stands during her stay
Mooney and Georgia Voll added 40 runs for the opening wicket before Phoebe Litchfield supported the former as they put up a 51-run stand.
Australia lost their way and were reduced to 121/4. Mooney held fort and added 45 runs alongside skipper Tahlia McGrath.
However, she departed soon after McGrath was sent back. Freya Dean dismissed Mooney in the 18th over.
Runs
Mooney averages 50.75 against England
Mooney's 75 takes her to 3,077 runs in Women's T20Is. She averages 39.96 with the help of 24 fifties and two tons.
She is now one shy of 400 fours in WT20Is (399), as per ESPNcricinfo.
In 16 matches against England, she has slammed 609 runs at a staggering 50.75. This was her 6th fifty against England (100s: 1).
Information
Mooney is closing in on this milestone
Mooney is closing in on 1,500 runs in Women's T20Is at home. She has 1,455 runs at 42.79 with the help of 11 fifties and two tons. She owns 199 fours at home. Her strike rate is 128.42.