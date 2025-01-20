What's the story

Australian women's cricket team opener, Beth Mooney, made a presence felt for her side in the opening Women's T20I against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

Mooney hammered a fine 75-run knock from 51 balls. She slammed 11 fours and struck at 147.06.

Her blitz helped the Aussie Women reach 198/7 in 20 overs.

Here's more.