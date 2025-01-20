What's the story

Eighth seed Emma Navarro has booked her spot in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

The American star defeated ninth seed Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 in a thrilling Round of 16 clash on the John Cairn Arena.

This is Navarro's third consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final appearance.

Meanwhile, Navarro is making her 2nd appearance at the Australian Open. The 23-year-old reached the third round in 2024 which was her debut season in Melbourne.