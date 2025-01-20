Emma Navarro downs Daria Kasatkina in Australian Open: Key stats
What's the story
Eighth seed Emma Navarro has booked her spot in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.
The American star defeated ninth seed Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 in a thrilling Round of 16 clash on the John Cairn Arena.
This is Navarro's third consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final appearance.
Meanwhile, Navarro is making her 2nd appearance at the Australian Open. The 23-year-old reached the third round in 2024 which was her debut season in Melbourne.
Match highlights
Navarro's resilience shines in match against Kasatkina
The match between Navarro and Kasatkina was the first time two top 10 players faced each other.
Despite making her debut in the Australian Open Round of 16, Navarro showed incredible resilience.
She quickly took a 4-0 lead before Kasatkina could get any momentum.
However, despite a late Kasatkina surge, three unforced errors helped Navarro clinch the first set.
Decisive moments
Navarro's determination leads to victory in final set
The second set witnessed Kasatkina breaking the serve repeatedly, only for Navarro to level it every time.
In a dramatic turn of events, Kasatkina saved three match points at 5-5 before clinching the set.
The final set was equally intense with both players saving multiple break points. However, it was Navarro who emerged victorious after a grueling 2-hour and 40-minute match.
Tournament progression
Navarro's journey to the Australian Open quarter-finals
Despite a shaky start to 2025 with a 1-2 record in her first two events, Navarro stayed composed.
She suffered early losses at the Brisbane International and Adelaide International but stayed positive.
"I trust myself," Navarro said earlier in the tournament, stressing her confidence and dedication to improvement.
This attitude has taken her to her first Australian Open quarterfinal after hard-fought victories over Ons Jabeur and Kasatkina.
Information
A look at the match stats
Both players doled out three aces each. In terms of double faults, Navarro committed a number of five with Kasatkina guilty of committing nine. Navarro had a 62% win on the 1st serve and a 32% win on the 2nd. She converted 9/25 break points.
Do you know?
2nd player to make this record
As per Opta, Navarro is the second player in the Open Era to make the quarter-finals in women's singles at the Australian Open with four three-setters in the first four Rounds after Jelena Dokic in 2009.
Upcoming challenge
Navarro faces former No.1 Iga Swiatek in quarter-finals
In the quarterfinals, Navarro will take on former No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who has been absolutely dominant in her four matches thus far, having lost just 11 games.
This will be their first meeting in almost seven years since Swiatek won their only meeting on green clay in 2018.
Back then, both players were ranked much lower than they are now, making this match even more intriguing.