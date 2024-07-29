In short Simplifying... In short Jasmine Paolini is making waves at the 2024 Paris Olympics, advancing to the third round with a win-loss tally of 31-13 on the WTA Tour.

She started strong, defeating Ana Bogdan in the first round, and has now set her sights on a podium finish.

Meanwhile, her competitor, Linette, despite a shaky Grand Slam record this year, has also shown promise, coming off a win at the Prague Open. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Paolini is enjoying an impressive year (Source: X/@olympics.com)

2024 Paris Olympics: Jasmine Paolini advances to third round

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:28 pm Jul 29, 202405:28 pm

What's the story Italian tennis star Jasmine Paolini has reached the third round of the women's singles event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The world number five defeated Magda Linette of Poland in the second round at Court Suzanne-Lenglen and won the contest 6-4, 6-1. Notably, Paolini is enjoying an impressive year as she reached the finals of the French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year.

Stats

Key stats from the game

Paolini won a total of 74 points and 25 winners against Linette. She served three aces compared to Linette's two. The former won six backhand and 16 forehand winners. Intrestingly, Linette (29) had more unforced errors than Paolini (21). The Polish ace also recorded 19 forced errors while Paolini had 11. Meanwhile, both players recorded one double fault apiece.

Year

Sensational 2024 for Paolini

With this win, Paolini has taken her loss win-loss tally to 32-13 on the WTA Tour in 2024. Her record stands 15-3 at the Grand Slams this year. As far as the French Open is concerned, she has overall registered nine wins and six defeats at the Roland Garros. Paolini now aims for a podium finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

H2H

Here's the head-to-head record

Prior to the Olympics face-off, Linette and Paolini met just once in a women's singles tennis match. It was a round of 32 clash at the Viking Classic Birmingham on June 19, 2023. Linette dominated the proceedings and won 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. Hence, the Italian sensation has equaled the head-to-head record with her win in Paris.

Result

Paolini downed Bogdan in first round

Meanwhile, Paolini had made a brilliant start to her campaign in the ongoing multi-sport event. She beat Ana Bogdan of Romania at Court Suzanne-Lenglen in the first round. She met Bogdan for the first time and beat the latter 7-5, 6-3 on Saturday. Paolini fired four aces to Bogdan's one. Paolini committed two double faults with Bogdan committing one.

Linette

Key details about Linette

Meanwhile, Linette came to the Paris Olympics after clinching the Prague Open (WTA 250 event) title. The Polish star met Mirra Andreeva of Russia in the first round and recorded a win in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. She has suffered first-round exits in each of the three Grand Slams held this year. Her win-loss record at French Open is 6-10.