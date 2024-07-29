2024 Paris Olympics: Jasmine Paolini advances to third round
Italian tennis star Jasmine Paolini has reached the third round of the women's singles event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The world number five defeated Magda Linette of Poland in the second round at Court Suzanne-Lenglen and won the contest 6-4, 6-1. Notably, Paolini is enjoying an impressive year as she reached the finals of the French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year.
Key stats from the game
Paolini won a total of 74 points and 25 winners against Linette. She served three aces compared to Linette's two. The former won six backhand and 16 forehand winners. Intrestingly, Linette (29) had more unforced errors than Paolini (21). The Polish ace also recorded 19 forced errors while Paolini had 11. Meanwhile, both players recorded one double fault apiece.
Sensational 2024 for Paolini
With this win, Paolini has taken her loss win-loss tally to 32-13 on the WTA Tour in 2024. Her record stands 15-3 at the Grand Slams this year. As far as the French Open is concerned, she has overall registered nine wins and six defeats at the Roland Garros. Paolini now aims for a podium finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Here's the head-to-head record
Prior to the Olympics face-off, Linette and Paolini met just once in a women's singles tennis match. It was a round of 32 clash at the Viking Classic Birmingham on June 19, 2023. Linette dominated the proceedings and won 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. Hence, the Italian sensation has equaled the head-to-head record with her win in Paris.
Paolini downed Bogdan in first round
Meanwhile, Paolini had made a brilliant start to her campaign in the ongoing multi-sport event. She beat Ana Bogdan of Romania at Court Suzanne-Lenglen in the first round. She met Bogdan for the first time and beat the latter 7-5, 6-3 on Saturday. Paolini fired four aces to Bogdan's one. Paolini committed two double faults with Bogdan committing one.
Key details about Linette
Meanwhile, Linette came to the Paris Olympics after clinching the Prague Open (WTA 250 event) title. The Polish star met Mirra Andreeva of Russia in the first round and recorded a win in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. She has suffered first-round exits in each of the three Grand Slams held this year. Her win-loss record at French Open is 6-10.