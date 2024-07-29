In short Simplifying... In short Four-time French Open champion, Iga Swiatek, has advanced to the third round of the Paris Olympics, outperforming Parry with a total of 61 points and 15 winners.

Iga Swiatek claimed a straight-set win over Parry (Image source: X/@Paris2024)

Paris Olympics, tennis: Iga Swiatek humbles Parry, reaches third round

05:07 pm Jul 29, 2024

What's the story Women's singles tennis world number one Iga Swiatek has reached the third round at 2024 Paris Olympics. Poland's Swiatek humbled France's Diane Parry in straight sets at Court Philippe-Chatrier (Roland Garros). The former eventually won the contest 6-1, 6-1 in over an hour. Notably, Switaek took down Irina-Camelia Begu in her women's singles first-round clash. Here are the key stats.

A look at match stats

Swiatek won a total of 61 points and 15 winners throughout the match. She served two aces compared to Parry's none. The former won six backhand and five forehand winners. She won 33 of her 58 receiving points and converted five of her 11 break points. Parry (24) had more unforced errors than Swiatek (11). The former recorded four double-faults.

Swiatek's 49th win of 2024

Swiatek is a four-time French Open champion and has won three successive honors here at Roland Garros. Swiatek holds a 35-2 win-loss record at the clay-court Grand Slam. With another win, Swiatek has raced to 49-5 on the WTA Tour this season. She has already won five titles. Notably, Swiatek claimed her first win over Parry on the tour.

21st consecutive clay-court win this year

Swiatek claimed a 21st consecutive clay-court win this year after clinching titles in the spring in Madrid, Rome and Paris. She won six straight matches each in Madrid and Rome respectively before winning seven matches at the French Open.