In short Simplifying... In short Grindr, the LGBTQ+ dating app, is enhancing privacy for athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The app will disable certain features and introduce safety measures like unlimited disappearing messages, the ability to unsend messages, and disabling screenshots.

It will also provide targeted safety resources for LGBTQ+ athletes, including weekly safety reminders and links to multilingual resources.

Grindr plans to disable features like "Explore" and "Roam" within the Olympic Village

LGBTQ+ dating app bolsters privacy for athletes at Paris Olympics

By Akash Pandey 07:25 pm Jul 25, 202407:25 pm

What's the story Grindr, the widely-used LGBTQ+ dating app, is implementing enhanced privacy measures for athletes participating in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The app is used by athletes to connect with each other and locals in the host city. However, it can pose a risk of exposure for athletes who are not openly LGBTQ+ or come from countries where it is considered dangerous or illegal. To mitigate this risk, Grindr had previously disabled location-based features within the Olympic Village.

Continued protection

Privacy measures to continue at the event

The same privacy measures that were implemented during the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022 will be in place for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Grindr plans to disable features like "Explore" and "Roam" within the Olympic Village. The "show distance" feature will also be turned off by default, although users can choose to share their approximate distance if they wish. These steps are designed to allow LGBTQ+ athletes to connect authentically without fear of unwanted attention or prying eyes.

User safety

Additional safety features for Olympic Village users

Besides disabling certain features, Grindr will enable several safety and privacy measures for users in the Olympic Village. These include the ability to send unlimited disappearing messages and unsend messages after they're sent, regardless of whether users have premium or free account. Screenshots for profile images and media in-chat will be disabled, as will private videos within Olympic Village. Users will also have access to a 'Report a Recent Chat' feature in Settings to report any concerns within 24 hours.

Resource provision

Targeted safety resources for LGBTQ+ athletes

To further protect user privacy, details such as profile names and photos will be obscured on Grindr. The app is also providing targeted safety resources and information for LGBTQ+ athletes. This includes weekly messages reminding users of potential dangers while using the app in the Olympic Village and sharing links to multilingual safety resources. During the Olympics, only ads from Grindr for Equality promoting health & safety resources will appear on the app for those in the Olympic Village.