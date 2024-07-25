In short Simplifying... In short Get ready for a celestial spectacle in 2024! Four supermoons are set to light up the sky on August 19, September 18, October 17, and November 15, with the closest one expected on October 17.

2024's first supermoon to dazzle skywatchers on August 19

What's the story Skygazers are eagerly anticipating the first supermoon of 2024, set to illuminate the skies on August 19. A supermoon occurs when the Moon makes its closest approach to Earth and is completely illuminated by the Sun — happening approximately every 29.5 days. During a supermoon, the Moon appears around 30% brighter and 14% larger than usual. The Moon orbits the Earth in an elliptical path and due to gravitational influences, its apogee and perigee distances vary each month.

Three more supermoons expected to grace skies this year

Fred Espanak, a former astrophysicist and eclipse expert at NASA, has identified a total of four supermoons set to occur in 2024. Followed by August 19, these celestial events will be visible on September 18, October 17, and November 15. The closest supermoon of the year is expected on October 17 at 7:26am ET (4:56pm IST). The best view of the first supermoon can be enjoyed on August 19 at 2:26pm ET.

Supermoons: A recent public fascination

The term "supermoon" gained major public attention in 2016 after three consecutive supermoons were visible. The supermoon that was visible in November 2016 is known to be the closest supermoon in 69 years.