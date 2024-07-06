In brief Simplifying... In brief Get ready for a cosmic spectacle this July as the Southern Delta Aquarid meteor shower lights up the southern sky.

For the best view, find a dark spot away from city lights and look towards the southeast region where the Aquarius constellation resides.

With clear conditions, you could witness nearly 25 shooting stars every hour, a mesmerizing sight especially for those in the Southern Hemisphere and southern latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The celestial events will take place on July 30

How to witness the double meteor shower this July

By Akash Pandey 06:42 pm Jul 06, 202406:42 pm

What's the story This month, the world is gearing up for an extraordinary celestial spectacle - a double meteor shower. On July 30, two annual meteor showers, the Alpha Capricornids as well as the Delta Aquarids, will simultaneously light up the night sky. This rare astronomical event offers a unique opportunity for stargazers to witness various meteors streaking across the sky.

Locations

Southern sky to host double meteor shower

The southern sky will be the stage for this celestial event, offering a mesmerizing sight for those in the Southern Hemisphere. However, people residing in the southern latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere, will also have an opportunity to observe these meteor showers. Experts caution that distinguishing between shooting stars and constellations may be difficult as meteors are expected to radiate from various celestial figures like Orion, Perseus, and Gemini.

Meteor showers

Southern Delta Aquarid meteor shower to take center stage

Each shooting star will add its unique brilliance to this cosmic display. The evening's spectacle will begin with the Southern Delta Aquariid meteor shower taking the spotlight. The Aquarids believed to be remnants of comet 96P Machholz, are expected to be more spectacular than their counterpart. If conditions are clear, spectators could witness nearly 25 shooting stars every hour.

Viewing tips

Optimal viewing tips for the upcoming event

For the best viewing experience of these meteor showers, observers are advised to look toward the southeast region of the sky where the constellation Aquarius resides. Locating Aquarius can be challenging; however, stargazers can try identifying surrounding constellations like Aquila, Capricornus, or Pisces which are easier to spot. To fully appreciate this celestial event, it is recommended that viewers find a dark location away from city lights.