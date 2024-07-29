In short Simplifying... In short In the 2024 Paris Olympics, Indian shooter Babuta Arjun narrowly missed a medal, finishing fourth in the men's 10m air rifle final with a score of 208.4.

Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker made history as India's first female shooter to win an Olympic medal, securing bronze in the women's 10m air pistol final and marking India's fifth shooting medal and 36th overall at the Olympics. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Babuta Arjun finished fourth in the men's 10m air rifle final (Image source: X/@sportwalkmedia)

Paris Olympics: Shooter Arjun Babuta misses medal by a whisker

By Parth Dhall 04:19 pm Jul 29, 202404:19 pm

What's the story The Indian shooting contingent continues to shine at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Indian shooter Arjun Babuta missed the bronze medal by a whisker after finishing fourth in the men's 10m air rifle final. His final points tally in the summit clash read 208.4. As of now, shooter Manu Bhaker remains India's only medalist at the Paris Games. Here are further details.

Shot

An impressive outing for Babuta

Babuta was impressive in the men's 10m air rifle final. He shot a total of 208.4 to settle in fourth place. He tallied 10.5 and 9.5 points in the ninth and 10th elimination shots, respectively. China's Sheng Lihao (252.2), Sweden's Lindgren Victor (251.4), and Croatia's Marcic Miran (230.0) bagged the gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

Medal

Manu Bhaker India's only medalist so far

As mentioned, Manu Bhaker, on July 28, claimed India's first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old finished third (bronze medal) in the women's 10m air pistol final. With a tally of 221.7 points, the Indian youngster claimed India's fifth medal in shooting and the 36th overall at the Olympic Games. Manu became India's first-ever female shooter with an Olympic medal.

Babuta

Who is Arjun Babuta?

Arjun Babuta, who hails from Jalalabad, Punjab, was born on January 24, 1999. He pursued Mass Communication and Journalism at the Lovely Professional University. Coming to his achievements, Babuta won two gold medals in the 10m air rifle event (team and individual) at 2022 ISSF World Cup. He also claimed the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Shooting Championships (10m air rifle team).