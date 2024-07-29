Paris Olympics: Shooter Arjun Babuta misses medal by a whisker
The Indian shooting contingent continues to shine at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Indian shooter Arjun Babuta missed the bronze medal by a whisker after finishing fourth in the men's 10m air rifle final. His final points tally in the summit clash read 208.4. As of now, shooter Manu Bhaker remains India's only medalist at the Paris Games. Here are further details.
An impressive outing for Babuta
Babuta was impressive in the men's 10m air rifle final. He shot a total of 208.4 to settle in fourth place. He tallied 10.5 and 9.5 points in the ninth and 10th elimination shots, respectively. China's Sheng Lihao (252.2), Sweden's Lindgren Victor (251.4), and Croatia's Marcic Miran (230.0) bagged the gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.
Manu Bhaker India's only medalist so far
As mentioned, Manu Bhaker, on July 28, claimed India's first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old finished third (bronze medal) in the women's 10m air pistol final. With a tally of 221.7 points, the Indian youngster claimed India's fifth medal in shooting and the 36th overall at the Olympic Games. Manu became India's first-ever female shooter with an Olympic medal.
Who is Arjun Babuta?
Arjun Babuta, who hails from Jalalabad, Punjab, was born on January 24, 1999. He pursued Mass Communication and Journalism at the Lovely Professional University. Coming to his achievements, Babuta won two gold medals in the 10m air rifle event (team and individual) at 2022 ISSF World Cup. He also claimed the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Shooting Championships (10m air rifle team).