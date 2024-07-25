In short Simplifying... In short The 2024 Paris Olympics will host badminton competitions from July 27 to August 5, featuring five categories.

India's badminton team includes medal contender Sindhu in women's singles, Asian Games gold winners Rankireddy and Shetty in men's doubles, and others.

Notably, only Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu have previously won Olympic medals for India in badminton, with Sindhu potentially becoming the first Indian athlete with three individual Olympic medals.

PV Sindhu leads India's seven-member badminton contingent (Image source: X/@Pvsindhu1)

2024 Paris Olympics, Indian badminton: All you need to know

By Parth Dhall 04:02 pm Jul 25, 2024

What's the story The 2024 Paris Olympics be underway on July 26 in Paris, the capital of France. Over 10,000 athletes will feature at the Paris Games for 19 days. India, which owns a total of 35 medals, is set to field seven athletes in badminton across categories, led by PV Sindhu. The Indian badminton contingent would want to give another shot for an elusive gold medal.

Badminton at 2024 Paris Games

The badminton competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held from July 27 to August 5 at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena. The five categories for the sport are men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles. Notably, the last four days of the Paris Games will host the finals across these categories.

A look at India's badminton contingent

Sindhu, one of India's medal contenders, will vie for her third medal in the women's singles category. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who won the Asian Games gold, will take part in men's doubles. India will field HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen in the men's singles segment, while Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa brace the women's doubles group.

Badminton groups across categories

A look at the format

As has been the case, in men's and women's singles, each group winner will reach the round of 16. Meanwhile, in doubles, the top two pairs from each group will enter the quarter-finals.

Saina Nehwal, Sindhu won Olympic medals for India

As of now, only Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu have won medals for India (in women's singles badminton) at the Olympics. At the 2012 London Games, Nehwal brought home India's first-ever Olympic medal in badminton. She clinched the bronze medal. Sindhu then secured back-to-back medals (silver in 2016 and bronze in 2020). She could become the first-ever Indian athlete with three individual Olympic medals.